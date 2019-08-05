Section
Thailand tops list in drowning
Thailand
General

Thailand tops list in drowning

published : 5 Aug 2019 at 08:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Thailand is still "number one" for deaths by drowning in Asean among children and its rate is twice as high as the world's average, said the World Health Organisation (WHO), which added local organisations should help to stop the fatalities.

Thaksaphon Thamarangsi, director of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Environmental Health with WHO's Southeast Asia Regional Office, said Thailand has made positive strides in reducing the number of deaths caused by drowning. However, its average is still too high.

He said the country's water environment together with poor law enforcement on water safety means deaths are frequent.

Thaksaphon said local administrative organisations and schools must limit loss of life by providing training to children to ensure their safety in the water.

"In terms of numbers, we are number one in the Asean region; all agencies must work together to stop the deaths of these children," he said.

