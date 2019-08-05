Truck driver nods off, durian scattered over ring road

Durian lies scattered along the road where a 10-wheel truck overturned on Kanchanaphisek Road in Muang district, Samut Prakan, early on Monday morning. The truck hit a stanchion supporting a road sign, leaving it askew. The driver admitted falling asleep. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A truck with a full load of durian overturned on Bangkok’s southern ring road, dumping its cargo of highly prized fruit on the road, early on Monday morning.

The accident occurred on the Bang Na-bound Kanchanaphisek Road in front of an exit to Thepharak Road in Muang district about 4.30am.

Two lanes on the ring road were closed while emergency services crews gathered up the durian and moved the white 10-wheel Hino truck, registered in Phetchaburi province, out of the way. The truck also hit a stanchion supporting a large overhead road sign, knocking it askew.

The unidentified truck driver, who was slightly injured, told police he dozed off at the wheel. He said he was delivering his cargo from the South to the eastern province of Chanthaburi, a major centre of the durian trade.



