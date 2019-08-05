Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Truck driver nods off, durian scattered over ring road
Thailand
General

Truck driver nods off, durian scattered over ring road

published : 5 Aug 2019 at 11:44

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Durian lies scattered along the road where a 10-wheel truck overturned on Kanchanaphisek Road in Muang district, Samut Prakan, early on Monday morning. The truck hit a stanchion supporting a road sign, leaving it askew. The driver admitted falling asleep. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Durian lies scattered along the road where a 10-wheel truck overturned on Kanchanaphisek Road in Muang district, Samut Prakan, early on Monday morning. The truck hit a stanchion supporting a road sign, leaving it askew. The driver admitted falling asleep. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A truck with a full load of durian overturned on Bangkok’s southern ring road, dumping its cargo of highly prized fruit on the road, early on Monday morning.

The accident occurred on the Bang Na-bound Kanchanaphisek Road in front of an exit to Thepharak Road in Muang district about 4.30am.

Two lanes on the ring road were closed while emergency services crews gathered up the durian and moved the white 10-wheel Hino truck, registered in Phetchaburi province, out of the way. The truck also hit a stanchion supporting a large overhead road sign, knocking it askew.

The unidentified truck driver, who was slightly injured, told police he dozed off at the wheel. He said he was delivering his cargo from the South to the eastern province of Chanthaburi, a major centre of the durian trade.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Believe in us

Two Palang Pracharath leaders assure sceptical investors that the 19-party government is united in its handling of economic policy.

13:03
World

UN urges sanctions on Myanmar army businesses

JAKARTA: United Nations investigators urged world leaders on Monday to impose targeted financial sanctions on companies linked to the military in Myanmar, and said foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.

12:29
World

Hong Kong 'on brink'

Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters are close to creating a "very dangerous situation", the city's leader warns amid travel chaos.

11:45