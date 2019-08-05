Marshals sent to boost court security

Court marshals participate in their training in Bangkok. (Photo supplied by Courts of Justice)

The first batch of marshals responsible for providing security in courts will begin work on Tuesday, the Office of the Courts of Justice said.

Thirty-five marshals, including seven women, are being deployed after a 14-day training course at a Taling Chan centre in Bangkok, according to Sarawut Benjakul, the office's secretary-general.

The marshals have been educated on both theoretical and practical areas of duties, which also include the use of firearms, anti-terrorist exercises, analysing intelligence, investigation methods, mapping out search operations, devising arrest procedures and escorting VIPs.

Given the limited number of marshals trained in the first batch, they will be put to work mainly in beefing up security in courts where high-profile cases draw many spectators.

Mr Sawarwut said court security surveillance will be standardised with the police assisting in the enforcement of law and order at the court.

The courts are free to request the deployment of the marshals if they require extra security protection at hearings or readings in important cases.

Mr Sarawut said security at courts has been stepped up in light of recent events. His remark came in the wake of the multiple bombings in Bangkok and Nonthaburi.

The tight security measures may inconvenience court visitors, he said.

The marshals are recruited under the Court Marshals Act which was published in the Royal Gazette on April 16 and took effect last month, according to Mr Sarawut.