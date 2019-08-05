Thais should avoid Hong Kong protest sites

Protesters hurl objects at the police during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tin Shui Wai in Hong Kong on Monday. (Reuters photo)

Thai citizens visiting Hong Kong have been advised to stay away from areas where the protests are taking place in the Chinese territory.

The Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong on Monday recommended Thais avoid the protest sites and allow extra time for travel on public transport in the city and a trip to Hong Kong International Airport.

The advisory was issued as Hong Kong is bracing itself for the biggest protests against the Chinese-backed administration in decades.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board also posted the same messages for tourists, saying train services might be affected.

"Visitors are advised to check the availability of transport services and allow more time for travel," it said, adding travellers should check the airlines for flight information.

About 570,000 Thais visiting Hong Kong last year, a slight increase of 2% from 2017, according to Hong Kong Immigration Department figures. Visitors from China topped the arrivals last year with 34 million, followed by the Taiwanese.