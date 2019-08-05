Hua Hin urged to install new security cameras

The provincial governor wants the resort city of Hua Hin to speed up the planned installation of 400 surveillance cameras, for the greater safety of residents and tourists. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The municipality of Hua Hin is being pushed to speed up the planned installation of hundreds of public-area security cameras in the wake of Sunday's motorcycle-bombs scare.

Provincial governor Panlop Singhaseni on Monday advised municipal authorities in the resort town to complete procurement conditions for 400 high-definition CCTV cameras.

The 50-million-baht purchases was proposed after Hua Hin district was hit by a series of bomb blasts in 2016 that killed one person and wounded 20 others, seven of them foreigners.

The plan stalled when the Provincial Electricity Authority refused to allow use of its poles for the cameras and cables, for fear they could disrupt the power supply.

A bomb alert on Sunday focussing on three parked motorcycles with southern licence plates parked near the train station reignited concerns over the need for improved safety in the town.

Hua Hin municipality currently has 90 surveillance cameras manned by the Tourist Police office, and another 60 operated by the municipal office.