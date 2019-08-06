Cops identify suspects for all bombs

Reporters try to protect themselves while reporting developments at a bomb scene in Chong Nonsi area, Bangkok, last Friday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Police are seeking arrest warrants over Friday's bombing and arson spree in Bangkok after identifying suspects for all the attacks, according to Pol Lt Gen Suwat Chaengyotsuk, an assistant to the national police chief.

Pol Lt Gen Suwat refused to divulge more details, saying that the national police spokesman would offer more information at a press conference very soon.

Pol Lt Gen Suwat was responding to media reports that police had compiled a complete list of suspects.

An informed source told the Bangkok Post that Thung Song Hong police had gathered evidence to seek warrants for two suspects over bombs planted at the Government Complex and outside Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters.

The first suspect was caught on security camera carrying two bags to two spots at the complex. Footage shows a male, aged 20 to 30, wearing a white shirt, brown trousers, training shoes, surgical mask and a white cap, said the source.

The second suspect was captured on video carrying two bags to two spots outside the armed forces' headquarters, about 200 metres from the Government Complex bombing scene, said the source.

Footage shows a man aged 20 to 30, wearing a surgical mask, a white shirt, black trousers and a pair of training shoes, said the same source.

The Phaya Thai police, probing four arson attacks in the Pratunam area -- as well as the Yannawa police, investigating another bombing scene at the Chong Nonsi BTS Skytrain station and the King Power tower's high-rise's car park -- were expected to present their findings at Monday's meeting, said the same source.

In another development, the Prachachat Party on Monday lodged a police complaint in Narathiwat against at least two social media users who accused the party of being to Friday's attacks.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha condemned the people behind the attacks and vehemently dismissed speculation that the government had a hand in the violence.

"The critics should try to use some logic! There is no rationality at all for the government to be involved in the attacks because we do not benefit," he said.