'Thai Riviera' road to be extended to Malaysia

The Transport Ministry will expand a road under the "Thai Riviera" development project to link the Chao Phraya River with the Kolok River bordering Malaysia.

Kritthep Simli, director-general of the Department of Rural Roads, said on Tuesday the department planned to seek a budget to expand the northern and southern sections of the coastal road under the so-called "Thailand Riviera" development project. This would link the two historic rivers and boost tourism.

Under the plan, a 100km section — Samut Prakan's Pak Nam-Samut Sakhon-Khlong Khon — will be added to the north of the coastal road while another 300km section — Songkhla-Sungai Kolok — will be added to its south, creating a scenic route from Bangkok to the Thai-Malaysian border, said the department chief. Design works of the expanded route would be drawn up.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has assigned the department to develop routes and improve rural roads so more rubber can be used, which would help improve the livelihoods of rubber planters, said Mr Kritthep.

The department has set a target to use 6,000 tonnes of rubber for road construction this year. It has sought a budget of 58 billion baht for road development for fiscal 2020.

According to a source at the department, the Thailand Riviera project has two phases. The first phase, covering 683km, runs from Samut Songkhram to Chumphon, is 40% done, with 265km completed at a cost of 2.25 billion baht. Another 24km section, costing 407 million baht, is being built.

In fiscal 2019, the department received a budget of 510 million baht to build another 48km in this phase. It planned to seek 1.96 billion baht for fiscal 2020-22 to for another 176km, added the source.

The second phase, covering 578km, runs from Chumphon's Lamae district of Chumphon to Songkhla’s Thepa district. The section required an investment of more than 5 billion baht and construction would begin from 2022, said the source.