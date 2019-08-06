School 'scam sisters' busted for fraud, forgery

A woman and her sister wanted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for embezzling millions of baht from a popular school in Pathum Thani 10 years ago were arrested on Monday. (Supplied photo)

Police have arrested two sisters wanted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for embezzling millions of baht from a popular school in Pathum Thani 10 years ago.

Nutchira Phothiphon, 37, and Waraphon Khondi, 31 were arrested at two separate locations in the province's Muang district on Monday, said Pol Col Neti Wongkulap, the chief of CSD's Sub-Division 5, on Tuesday.

Both women have been charged with embezzlement and forgery in connection to a case where 10 million baht were misappropriated from the school's parents association bank account, said Pol Col Neti.

"The suspects denied any wrongdoing," said Pol Col Neti. "However, they admitted that they had withdrawn money from the parents association's account for personal use, although they claimed to have returned all the money to the school."

Ms Waraphon worked as a financial officer at the school while Ms Nutchira worked as an inventory manager when they were accused of embezzling money from the school 10 years ago.

A preliminary investigation found that the sisters forged school documents to illegally withdraw money from the school's parents association bank account.

"The pair managed to evade the police, prompting the parents association to lodge a complaint with the CSD," Pol Col Neti said.