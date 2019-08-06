Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
School 'scam sisters' busted for fraud, forgery
Thailand
General

School 'scam sisters' busted for fraud, forgery

published : 6 Aug 2019 at 16:23

writer: Post Reporters

A woman and her sister wanted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for embezzling millions of baht from a popular school in Pathum Thani 10 years ago were arrested on Monday. (Supplied photo)
A woman and her sister wanted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for embezzling millions of baht from a popular school in Pathum Thani 10 years ago were arrested on Monday. (Supplied photo)

Police have arrested two sisters wanted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for embezzling millions of baht from a popular school in Pathum Thani 10 years ago.

Nutchira Phothiphon, 37, and Waraphon Khondi, 31 were arrested at two separate locations in the province's Muang district on Monday, said Pol Col Neti Wongkulap, the chief of CSD's Sub-Division 5, on Tuesday.

Both women have been charged with embezzlement and forgery in connection to a case where 10 million baht were misappropriated from the school's parents association bank account, said Pol Col Neti.

"The suspects denied any wrongdoing," said Pol Col Neti. "However, they admitted that they had withdrawn money from the parents association's account for personal use, although they claimed to have returned all the money to the school."

Ms Waraphon worked as a financial officer at the school while Ms Nutchira worked as an inventory manager when they were accused of embezzling money from the school 10 years ago.

A preliminary investigation found that the sisters forged school documents to illegally withdraw money from the school's parents association bank account.

"The pair managed to evade the police, prompting the parents association to lodge a complaint with the CSD," Pol Col Neti said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines declares dengue epidemic as cases nearly double

MANILA: The Philippines’ Health Department declared a dengue epidemic as cases nearly doubled, with 622 people dead this year due to the mosquito-borne disease.

16:33
Thailand

Charter van operators want 110kph limit, not 90

Charter van operators have asked the Transport Ministry to raise the speed limit for their vehicles from 90 to 110 kilometres per hour, to avoid traffic fines costing them 300 million baht a year.

16:25
Thailand

School 'scam sisters' busted for fraud, forgery

Police have arrested two sisters wanted by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for embezzling millions of baht from a popular school in Pathum Thani 10 years ago.

16:23