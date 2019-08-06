Breast implants recalled on cancer link

Food and Drug Administration secretary-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, right, shows a rough-surfaced silicone breast implant during a press conference on the recall, at the FDA head office in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced the recall of a brand of textured silicone breast implants after an American supplier reported a link with a rare form of cancer.

FDA secretary-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said Allergan (Thailand) Co was recalling the products as a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (a cancer of the immune system) diagnosed in about 800 patients worldwide had been linked to the products. The patients included a Thai.

"Since 2011, about 29,000 such products have been supplied to Thailand and about 14,000 of them were used. Hospitals and clinics that used them were informed of the recall," Dr Tares said.

"Recipients with swollen or deformed breasts should see their doctor immediately."

However, there was no need to panic because the incidence of cancer was low, he said.

The mentioned products are available under the trademark Natrelle. They were produced by Allergan Costa Rica SRL in Costa Rica, and the owner is Allergan Co of the United States. The recall covers Natrelle series ST-410 MF, 120, ST-410 MM, and 110.

Prof Apirak Chuangsuwanit, president of the Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand, said the cause of the cancer's relationship to the product remained unknown. He said a lower incidence of cancer was found with smooth-surfaced implants.