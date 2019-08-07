Section
American arrested on Koh Samui for alleged fraud
Thailand
General

published : 7 Aug 2019 at 11:20

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Police arrest John Albert Loar Barksdale, 38, acting on a warrant from Pathumwun court, on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province on Tuesday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)
Police arrest John Albert Loar Barksdale, 38, acting on a warrant from Pathumwun court, on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province on Tuesday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested the American operator of a luxury resort business on Koh Samui on a warrant issued by Pathumwan court for alleged fraud.

John Albert Loar Barksdale, 38, was detained at house 55/19 in Moo 3 village of tambon Bo Phut on Tuesday, Surat Thani police chief Pol Col Suparerk Pankosol said.

Police were acting on an arrest warrant the Pathumwan District Court issued on July 8.

Mr Barksdale admitted he was the man named in the warrant, but declined to answer other questions by local police interrogators on Koh Samui, he said.

Pol Col Suparerk said  the American was a suspect in an overseas fraud, with alleged damage equivalent to 10 million baht.

He currently operated a luxury resort house business on a mountainside at Soi Rong Rian Panya Dee on Koh Samui.

The suspect was being taken to Lumpini police station in Bangkok for legal action.

