Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Army helicopters begin dousing peat swamp fire
Thailand
General

Army helicopters begin dousing peat swamp fire

published : 7 Aug 2019 at 11:59

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

An army helicopter releases water onto the fire below in Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest on Wednesday. (Supplied photo via Nujaree Raekrun)
An army helicopter releases water onto the fire below in Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest on Wednesday. (Supplied photo via Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Army helicopters have joined the fight to contain a fire that has been raging in Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest, sending choking smoke over five districts, for 10 days.

Local authorities have been unable to control the blaze, burning in hard-to-access areas of the peat swamp since July 29. The worst hit area is tambon Mae Chao Yuhao in Chian Yai district, local officials said.

After a visit to the area by 4th army chief on Tuesday, army helicopters were sent to support the  firefighting operations. One helicopter was seen fetching water from Cha-uad Preak Muang canal to dump on the fire in Chian Yai district on Wednesday.

Three districts have been declared disaster zones - Chian Yai, Hua Sai and Chalerm Phrakiat - releasing extra assistance to battle the  fires. 

Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Chamroen Thippayapongthada on Wednesday inspected the deserted Ang Na Nok reservoir in tambon Karaket, Chian Yai district. The reservoir, built some 23 years ago, has been damaged by the fire.

The governor said the reservoir was constructed under a provincial development project in 1996, but could not store water due to the local land features and had been left unused.

Mr Chamroen said he had ordered local officials to check documents relating to the reservoir project for a fact-finding investigation.

An army helicopter assigned to help fight the peat swamp fire collects water from Cha-uad Preak Muang canal in a specialised bucket. The crew can later release the water onto a fire below. . (Supplied photo via Nujaree Raekrun)

Smoke from the wildfire spreads over Chian Yai district. (Supplied photo via Nujaree Raekrun)


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Army helicopters begin dousing peat swamp fire

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Army helicopters have joined the fight to contain a fire that has been raging in Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest, sending choking smoke over five districts, for 10 days.

11:59
Thailand

American arrested on Koh Samui for alleged fraud

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested the American operator of a luxury resort business on Koh Samui on a warrant issued by Pathumwan court for alleged fraud.

11:20
World

NZ's central bank stuns markets with 50-bp rate cut

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's central bank stunned markets on Wednesday by cutting the official cash rate (OCR) by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to a record-low 1.00%, and looked set to keep policy lower for longer in the face of growing economic risks.

10:17