Army helicopters begin dousing peat swamp fire

An army helicopter releases water onto the fire below in Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest on Wednesday. (Supplied photo via Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Army helicopters have joined the fight to contain a fire that has been raging in Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest, sending choking smoke over five districts, for 10 days.

Local authorities have been unable to control the blaze, burning in hard-to-access areas of the peat swamp since July 29. The worst hit area is tambon Mae Chao Yuhao in Chian Yai district, local officials said.

After a visit to the area by 4th army chief on Tuesday, army helicopters were sent to support the firefighting operations. One helicopter was seen fetching water from Cha-uad Preak Muang canal to dump on the fire in Chian Yai district on Wednesday.

Three districts have been declared disaster zones - Chian Yai, Hua Sai and Chalerm Phrakiat - releasing extra assistance to battle the fires.

Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Chamroen Thippayapongthada on Wednesday inspected the deserted Ang Na Nok reservoir in tambon Karaket, Chian Yai district. The reservoir, built some 23 years ago, has been damaged by the fire.

The governor said the reservoir was constructed under a provincial development project in 1996, but could not store water due to the local land features and had been left unused.

Mr Chamroen said he had ordered local officials to check documents relating to the reservoir project for a fact-finding investigation.