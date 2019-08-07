Stranded Thai fishermen to be flown home from Africa

Section
Thailand
published : 7 Aug 2019 at 12:50

writer: Online Reporters

Some of the Thai fishing crew stranded off Somalia with food and water running out. The Foreign Ministry said they are expected to be flown home this week. (Photo supplied)
Some of the Thai fishing crew stranded off Somalia with food and water running out. The Foreign Ministry said they are expected to be flown home this week. (Photo supplied)

The Foreign Ministry says a flight has been booked for this week to bring home 50 Thai fishing crew members abandoned on two vessels in the sea off Somalia, on the Horn of Africa.

Busadee Santipitaks, spokesperson of the ministry, said Somali authorities responded positively to the request for help from the Thai embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.

Authorities in the Somali state of Puntland approved the departure of the Thai crewmen and were facilitating their return to Thailand.

A flight had been booked and they should arrive back in Thailand this week, Ms Busadee said.

The plight of the fishing crew members made headlines after one of them made a video call recently to a friend working in Phuket to tell about their fate.

He said they were not paid and were abandoned aboard two fishing boats off the Bosaso coast of Somalia, and were running out of food and drinking water.

