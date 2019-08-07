Glitch greets PM on first provincial trip

Prime MInister Prayut Chan-o-cha is greeted by local officials during his visit to Yala on Wednesday. (Government House photo)

A lift malfunction greeted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday on his first official provincial visit since he began his second term in office.

An electrical short circuit caused a lift to malfunction and belch out smoke at the government centre in Yala shortly before Gen Prayut was due to arrive at about 8.30am for a briefing.

Gen Prayut, who also serves as defence minister, flew to Pattani early yesterday morning before travelling on to Yala.

He was accompanied by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan and Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol.

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri, army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong and assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo also made the trip.

Gen Prayut presided over the opening of the government centre for southern border affairs in Yala's Muang district. He was welcomed by Fourth Army Region commander Lt Gen Pornsak Poolsawat, Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre secretary-general Somkiat Polprayoon and Yala governor Anuchit Trakulmututa.

The reception committee also included MPs from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party representing Yala and Narathiwat.

At the government centre, security was tight with people subject to a thorough security screening with metal detectors. They were also given post-security screening stickers to wear before entering the meeting room where Gen Prayut was due to speak.

Armed state officials not assigned to security protection were relieved of their weapons.