NACC set to take action over fan row

The ceiling fans at Khukhot post office in Pathum Thani. Thailand Post Union

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is considering taking action against the Khukhot post office in Pathum Thani which has allegedly renovated its office at an unusually high cost, including installing 30 fans in a small room.

An initial check by the Pathum Thani-based NACC office found the allegations to have grounds and decided to forward the issue to the NACC's office for a state enterprise case inquiry, an NACC source said on Wednesday.

Investigators looked into documents for the renovation plan after a report spread on social media that the post office, in tambon Khukhot in Lam Luk Ka district, bought 30 ceiling fans at 6,000 baht each for a room of only 45 square metres.

The office spent as much as 180,000 baht, including 45,000 baht on wages for hiring workers to install the fans, the source said, citing details in the documents.

The investigators raised more doubts over the issue when the Thailand Post union handed them evidence showing the post office, which was allocated a total 5.3-million-baht budget for the renovation, was not the only agency to be accused of irregularities in Pathum Thani. Klong Luang post office requested up to 9.6 million baht for renovation work.