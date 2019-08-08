Abandoned trawler crew on way home

A Thai fishing crew abandoned on a boat off Somalia pose for a group photo before boarding a plane at Somalia's Bender Qassim Airport on Wednesday.

The Thai fishing crewmen abandoned on a vessel in the sea off Somalia on the Horn of Africa are on their way home, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry spokeswoman, Busadee Santipitaks, said Somali authorities had responded to a request for help from the Thai embassy in Nairobi, Kenya. Authorities in the Somali state of Puntland approved the departure of the Thai crewmen and helping arrange their return to Thailand.

A Labour Ministry source said 14 Thai crew members departed Bosaso by air on Wednesday and were expected to arrive in Bangkok tomorrow. The other four will take a flight on Sunday.

The plight of the crew surfaced when one contacted the embassy in Kenya on Aug 1 to say 17 crewmen on the trawler Wadani 1 wanted to go home as they had not been paid for months and were running out of gas, food and fresh water. Also, one made a video call recently to a friend working in Phuket about their fate.

On Monday, the crew members were resupplied. However, authorities are looking for the employer in Samut Sakhon known as "Hia Chang" who recruited them, the Labour Ministry's deputy permanent secretary, Suradej Waleeittikul, said on Wednesday.

Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul said there were originally 22 Thai crew members on the Wadani 1 and 20 Thais on Wadani 2, a vessel under the same owner. The Wadani 2 has been in Oman waters and would sail to Iran. Four other crew members on Wadani 1 returned to Thailand earlier.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre chief VAdm Ronnaphob Kanchanabandhu said on Wednesday the Wadani 1 had already docked in Bosaso. The vessel had been sold to an Iranian operator in 2015 and the Marine Department excluded it from its list of Thai boats. It was catching fish in Somali waters, and its catch was sent to Thailand for processing. However, the catch was seized for investigation by the Department of Fisheries. Thailand has to make sure the imported fish is not from an illegal fishery and that workers' rights are protected, he said.

The Labour Minister said four of the crew of the Wadani 1 and seven on the Wadani 2 vessels are members of a fund set up to provide assistance to Thai labourers who work abroad, managed by the ministry. These members can get up to 30,000 baht for expenses. He encouraged workers going abroad to apply for fund membership.

The crew members are from Buri Ram, Phetchabun and Surin provinces. Only six had informed the Department of Employment about the work trip.