Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways
Thailand
General

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

published : 8 Aug 2019 at 13:19

writer: Online Reporters

Yuth Wongthanom, 38, with police of the Ban Phaeo station in Samut Sakhon province on Thursday after being arrested for methamphetamine possession at his home. (Screen capture from TV 3 channel)
Yuth Wongthanom, 38, with police of the Ban Phaeo station in Samut Sakhon province on Thursday after being arrested for methamphetamine possession at his home. (Screen capture from TV 3 channel)

SAMUT SAKHON: A 38-year-old man who won a 12 million baht lottery prize last year has been arrested for welcoming the endless stream of friends to his new house with free methamphetamine pills.

Yuth Wongthanom was detained at his house in Moo 6 village of tambon Ban Phaeo in Ban Phaeo district on Thursday.

Local police arrived with a search warrant after learning the house owner regularly gave away methamphetamine pills to visitors. They found a plastic bag containing 31 speed pills buried near a mango tree in his backyard.

Mr Yuth told police that he had previously earned a living collecting vegetables for sale. His life took a sudden change for the better when he won a 12 million baht first-prize in the government lottery on July 16 last year.

He spent 7 million baht buying 4 rai of land and 3.5 million baht on his new house, and then had to welcome the regular stream of friends who came to visit him each day, Thai media reported.

As he was addicted to methamphetamine himself and managed to buy enough to treat his friends free of charge -- until word spread too far, and he was arrested.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Yuan at weakest level in 11 years

The Chinese central bank on Thursday set a yuan reference rate of 7.0039 against the US dollar, the weakest in 11 years and three months.

13:20
Thailand

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

SAMUT SAKHON: A 38-year-old man who won a 12 million baht lottery prize last year has been arrested for welcoming the endless stream of friends to his new house with free methamphetamine pills.

13:19
Video

Blue Line river crossing test run

Bangkokians try the Blue Line extension service from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra stations free of charge after its operator started a two-month trial run on July 29.

13:08