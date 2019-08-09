Govt mulls QR code to improve taxi rides

The Department of Land Transport announced a plan to roll out a QR-code-based complaint filing system for taxis to improve passenger service standards, one day after it approved the proposal to raise taxi fares.

"When the digital licencing system is completely rolled out, taxi and motorcycle taxi drivers will be required to carry a QR code that passengers could scan on their phones," said DLT director-general, Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen, on Thursday.

"Passengers will be able to view the driver's basic information, as well as lodge complaints by scanning the QR code."

When asked about the proposal to reward passengers who provide tips which lead to legal actions being taken against a driver, Mr Peraphon said that the matter is still being considered by the DLT.

The Transport Ministry's decision to adjust taxi fares was taken after the ministry received several calls from taxi drivers to raise fares. As a result, passengers will have to fork out more money for longer taxi trips, starting from next month.

The decision was announced by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Wednesday, during a meeting with representatives from four taxi driver unions -- which include the Association of Public Taxis and a group representing Suvarnabhumi airport taxi drivers.

Under the new fare structure, the flagfall is unchanged at 35 baht but the price per kilometre from 1-10km will rise from 6 to 6.5 baht.

Prices per km for trips between 10km and 90km remain unchanged, while the price per km over 90km will be 10.5 baht. The hike was among several fare increases approved by the Transport Ministry on Wednesday, Mr Saksayam said.

"The ministry also raised the airport taxi surcharge from 50 baht to 70 baht," he said.