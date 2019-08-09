7-Eleven store robbed, employee shot

Forensic police collect evidence at the scene of the robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Soi Phetkasem 46 in Bang Wa area of Phasicharoen district, Bangkok, on Friday morning. (Capture from @bangbonpress Facebook page)

Police are hunting two men who held up a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok’s Phasicharoen district early Friday, shot and wounded an employee and made off with 3,000 baht.

The men robbed the convenience store’s Chao Phor Sua shrine branch at the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 46, Phetkasem Road, in Bang Wa area of Phasicharoen district, around 2.30am, said Pol Lt Col Praphon Kimphraphan, investigation chief at Phasicharoen police station.

The store is on the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building.

Employee Suradet Jittana, 25, sustained gunshot wounds to his head and left leg when he attempted to intervene in the robbery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. There were blood stains inside the store.

Police were told that a man wearing a black jacket with the initials “CC’’, jeans and a full-face black crash helmet entered the store and pointed a gun at two female staff behind the counter.

He shouted, “Quickly, hand me money! I will count to five and shoot if no money is given.’’ The two employees promptly gave him four plastic tubes, each containing 1,000 baht cash.

Mr Suradet had finished work and was walking from the back of the store, intending to go home. He saw what was happening and tried to grab the gun from the robber. Two shots rang out and and Mr Suradet fell down.

The robber fled the store, firing two more shots as he left and getting on a waiting motorcycle and accomplice driver. The two men sped away toward inbound-Phetkasem Road, police said.

Pol Lt Col Praphon said the armed robber left the store in such a hurry he dropped one of the plastic tubes, containing containing 1,000 baht cash, outside the store.

The hunt for the robbers was continuing. Police questioned witnesses and were examining security camera recordings from the store and nearby.