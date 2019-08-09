BTS opens Ladphrao Intersection station

(Bangkok Post file photo)

The new BTS Ladphrao Intersection station of Bangkok's skytrain will open for a trial run at 3pm on Friday.

The opening extends the Sukhumvit Line further north — to Ladphrao Intersection-Kheha, from Mo Chit-Kheha previously.

During the rush hours on weekdays -- 7-9am and 4.30-8pm -- every other train on the Sukhumvit Line covers the extended section.

Outside of the rush hours, weekends and official holidays, all trains will run the full Ladphrao Intersection-Keha route.

Passengers are advised to observe the destination station for each train on platform screens, signs in front of and on the sides of carriages, as well as vocal announcements on platforms and inside the carriages.