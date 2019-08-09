Phuket authorities push for fireboats

A fire breaks out on the 240-million-baht Lady D yacht on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The provincial office of disaster prevention and mitigation is urging authorities to speed up the approval of a requested 50-million-baht budget to procure fireboats following a superyacht blaze.

"The incident underscores the urgent need to procure fire-fighting vessels to ensure a quick response to emergencies," said Supoj Khanphrasaeng, chief of the office.

On Wednesday, a blaze on the 240-million-baht Lady D yacht led to a 24-hour joint firefighting operation and required the help of the Third Naval Area Command and PTT Plc, Mr Supoj said.

According to Mr Supoj, the office has prepared an emergency response team around Phuket with four stations in four piers — Ao Chalong, Ao Por, Choeng Thalay Bang Tao, and Patong. Each station, according to the proposal, will have a patrol vessel, a fireboat and a rescue boat with first-aid medical care facility.

However, the procurement plan has yet to be approved by the Budget Bureau, he added.

"We don't have fire-fighting boats despite the fact that we have had to deal with thousands of tourist vessels. Even though the navy stands ready to assist, we need it," he said.

He also said the concerned authorities will meet on Monday to discuss lessons learned from the fire-fighting operations.

Pol Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, superintendent of Thalang police station, said the fire likely started at a recreational area full of electric appliances. However, forensic experts are still collecting evidence to determine the cause of the fire.

The 55-metre-long yacht was moored at the far end of the Ao Por Grand Marina pier when the fire broke out, which made the fire-fighting efforts difficult. A crewman tried in vain to put the fire out using an extinguisher.

To prevent the blaze spreading to nearby vessels at the pier, firefighters had to cut loose Lady D to sea. Pontoons were thrown around the yacht to contain any petrol spillage and to keep people away in case of a possible explosion.

Chatchet Thongruek, a marine official, said the yacht was insured and that an initial inspection showed the yacht structure was not destroyed but its interior will need major restoration.

He said the officials were coordinating with the yacht owner, a foreigner who was not in the country when the fire took place.