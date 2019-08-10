Nation set to celebrate Queen Sirikit's birthday

The image of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit is seen on Ratchadamnoen Avenue. (Photo by Pawat Laopaisarntaksin)

The government has planned activities to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother's 87th birthday and mark National Mother's Day on Monday.

The celebrations will begin on the morning of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's birthday when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leads cabinet ministers and government officials in offering alms to 488 monks at Sanam Luang, according to Patcharaporn Intreyonk, permanent secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Some of the offerings will be donated to charities as well as to temples in need, she said.

The prime minister will then preside over a candle-lighting ceremony in the evening at Sanam Luang to wish Her Majesty a happy birthday.

Similar activities will also be held at provincial halls or other designated locations in the provinces, as well as at Thai embassies or consulates in overseas, said Ms Patcharaporn.

She also said that Gen Prayut and cabinet ministers will take part in charitable activities at the Foundation for the Blind on Ratchawithi Road in Bangkok on Wednesday, including creating Braille books and playing games with the children.

In a related development, foreign dignitaries have sent messages to congratulate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's on her birthday.