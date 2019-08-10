Swamp fire bogs down firefighters

Smoke rises from a fire burning in peat soil at Bang Nok Ok peat swamp in Songkhla's Khuan Niang district. The fire which broke out early this week has affected 200 households, 1,500 rai of forest and 300 rai of palm plantation. (Photo by Asawin Pakkawan)

New fires are still breaking out in Kuan Kreng peat swamp forest, forcing the 4th Army Region to arrange rapid moving teams to control them

The wildfire in the combustible Kuan Kreng peat swamp forest has swept across Chalerm Prakiat, Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Hua Sai and Ron Phibun districts.

Firefighters have been unable to reach the latest outbreak in tambon Suan Luang of Chalerm Prakiat district as trucks cannot gain access.

The 4th Army Region commander, Pornsak Poolsawat, has arranged for the Rapid Deployment Force to enter the area carrying water bags to douse any emerging fires. The commander also the use of backhoes at the connection between Kuan Kreng peat swamp forest and the Waterfowl Reserve in Thale Noi to unblock drainage.

Besides Nakhon Si Thammarat, ฺa fire is also burning in peat soil at Bang Nok Ok peat swamp in Songkhla's Khuan Niang district.

However, not all the blazes were the result of wildfires. The fire control centre has received reports that a fire at Ban Tun public health centre on Thursday was man-made.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, said on Friday he would propose procurement of heat-detection cameras for use in conjunction with drones to locate and prevent further fires.