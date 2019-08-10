Nine provinces warned of flash floods, landslides

Two days of rain causes water levels to rise rapidly

Soldiers and volunteers wade through flooded areas to remove tree branches and garbage from a flooded sling bridge in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province on Saturday. (Photo supplied by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Residents of nine provinces in four regions have been warned of flash floods and landslides during the weekend after days of heavy downpours.

Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said on Saturday it had rained heavily for the past two days in the North, East and South, causing water levels in rivers and canals to rise rapidly.

In many areas, water turned muddy and there were landslides. Continuous heavy rain may trigger flash floods and landslides in areas at risk in 9 provinces between Aug 10 and 11, said Mr Chayapol.

He has asked provincial disaster prevention and mitigation offices in the nine provinces — three in the North (Mae Hong Son, Nan, Tak), one in the West (Kanchanaburi), two in the East (Chanthaburi and Trat) and three in the South (Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga) — to be on full alert during this period.

He also urged local residents to follow weather forecasts and take precaution.

In Kanchanaburi, run-off from Song Kalia river hit a village in Sangkhla Buri district, inundating paddy fields and sugarcane plantations, houses and a sling bridge.

Soldiers and volunteers waded through flooded areas to remove tree branches and garbage from the flooded sling bridge to clear water flow and prevent the bridge from being damaged since local residents rely on it to connect to the outside world.

Heavy downpours triggered runoff from Song Kalia river that affected rice fields and crops at Ban Jorkheephue village. Nine houses were inundated.

Pakorn Kanwanlee, chief of Sangkhla Buri district, on Saturday asked for flat-bottomed boats from the provincial disaster-prevention office in their preparations to help villagers in at-risk areas.

The Meteorological Department on Saturday said that isolated torrential rain over the East and South were expected during the weekend because the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand was intensifying.

This would bring heavy rain and isolated heavy downpours in many provinces in the East and South from Saturday to Sunday, said the department in its weather warning issued on Saturday.

On Saturday, 11 provinces are expected to be hit by heavy rain and isolated heavy downpours. Four are in the East (Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat) and seven are in the South (Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani).

On Sunday, isolated heavy rain is expected to hit six provinces — two in the East (Chanthaburi and Trat) and four in the South (Ranong, Phangnga, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon).

The department said wind waves of 2-4 metres are expected in the upper Andaman Sea and of 2-3 metres in the upper Gulf of Thailand.

All ships are warned to proceed with caution, while small boats should remain ashore during this period.