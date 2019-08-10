Woman confesses to ordering hit on mum

Ms Kanchana Srisang, 25, right, and two other men, Prachoen Krabinrot, 40, and Dao Chaengpradit, 35, are interrogated by police after they were arrested on charges of attempted murder of Uamduan Srisang, 55, Ms Kanchana's mother. (Image captured from TV footage)

A young woman caught for attempted murder has confessed to being the mastermind of a shooting attack on her mother for insurance claims and 10 million-baht land plots so she could bail out her drug-suspect husband.

Ms Kanchana Srisang, 25, and two men — Prachoen Krabinrot, 40, and Dao Chaengpradit, 35 — were arrested on charges of attempted murder of her mother, Mrs Uamduan Srisang, 55, said Pol Maj Gen Daoloy Mueandej, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, during a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

Mrs Uamduan was shot and seriously wounded at Suanthip housing estate in Nuanchan of Bung Kum district, Bangkok, on the night of June 22. The victim was riding a bicycle on the way back to her house at the time when she was attacked.

Pol Col Alongkot Sirisongkhram, chief of Khok Khram police station, said police found evidence implicating Ms Kanchana as the mastermind of the attack.

During the interrogation, the woman confessed to having hired the two other suspects to kill her mother. She claimed she wanted the life insurance claims worth 100,000 baht each on her mother's death, as well as her two land plots in Phetchaburi worth about 10 million baht. She needed the money to bail out her husband, who was caught on drug charges.

She had hired Mr Dao, who was a friend of her husband, and Mr Prachoen, for 200,000 baht to kill her mother.

The attack occurred on the night of June 22 when Mrs Uamduan was riding her bicycle to her house at the housing estate. Mr Dao and Mr Prachoen were in a car before Mr Prachoen fired shots at the victim. She was hit in the right chest and later rushed to a hospital, Thai media reported.

Police began the investigation and found clues that shed light to the mastermind. Mrs Uamduan told the investigators that before the attack, someone might have tried to poison her.

She said she found a drink kept in her house’s refrigerator had an unusual smell. When she threw it away, she noticed the ants that came to eat it died. The woman and her daughter also quarrelled frequently, said Pol Col Alongkot.

Pol Maj Gen Daoloy said the investigators were not convinced by Ms Kanchana’s confessions. The investigation would be expanded as the two male suspects had records of illicit drug trade.

The three suspects were later taken for a crime re-enactment after the media conference.

Thai media reported that Ms Kanchana’s husband, Kittipong Plappla, 30, was arrested after police found 58 speed pills and some crystal methamphetamine on him on April 18. Mr Kittipong was being detained at Min Buri prison.