Minister floats tax perks to help ex-convicts

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin watches as an official demonstrate the use of an electronic monitoring bracelet at the ministry on Friday following complaints the device can be removed and put back on. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

The new justice minister has floated the idea of a tax deduction for companies hiring former prisoners.

Somsak Thepsutin talked about the possible measure when he visited the Bangkok Remand Prison on Saturday.

He was greeted by Corrections Department director-general Naras Savestanan.

Mr Somsak said to solve the problem of prisoners not being able to find jobs after serving time, the ministry is considering seeking tax perks for companies that hire ex-convicts since most prisoners had been trained for skills.

“All they lack is opportunities. If everyone has an open mind, we can help them move on,” the Palang Pracharath party-list MP said.

During the visit, he said the department had a good system for prisoner visits, which number 300 on weekdays and 500 during weekends.

“The Corrections Department has taken care of prisoners in line with international standards. Prisoners can buy food up to 300 baht a day and their relatives can bring stuff worth up to 3,000 baht a visit. Their rights have been protected,” he said.