Surin Hospital calls on outside help to counter water shortage crisis

Surin Hospital has launched a crisis centre to mitigate the effects of a severe water shortage at the facility, said government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat on Saturday, adding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to visit Surin next week.

The hospital earlier declared an emergency on Friday after it was hit hard by a water shortage which has limited tap water production.

The state-run hospital, one of the main medical facilities in Surin and neighbouring provinces, is relying on help from other agencies to ease the shortage.

Ms Narumon said the hospital has opened a crisis centre to work out ways to deliver services despite the limited water supply. The centre is monitoring the water situation in the province daily.

Despite the shortage, the hospital is operating as usual.

However, it needs to work closely with the provincial office of disaster mitigation, local administrative organisations and Provincial Waterworks Authority to manage the water available for use, she said.

Surin Hospital uses 800,000 litres to 1,000,000 litres of water on a daily basis. However, at present, a supply of only 80,000 litres -- 10% of normal consumption levels -- can be delivered by other agencies.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who plans to visit the hospital on Sunday, has insisted the water crisis will not compromise medical standards.

Ms Narumon said Gen Prayut has ordered agencies to fix the problem and provide urgent relief.

He is scheduled to take a field trip to Surin and neighbouring Buri Ram on Aug 19 to inspect drought alleviation measures.