Panel finds grounds to allegation rotten eggs used in school lunches
Thailand
General

Panel finds grounds to allegation rotten eggs used in school lunches

published : 11 Aug 2019 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post reporters

A panel has found grounds to allegations that a school director ordered the use of spoiled eggs in phalo soup to be served to school children in Prachin Buri.

It was alleged that Phongsathon Aramwitthayanukun, director of Ban Khlong 12 School in Kabin Buri district, had instructed a cook to wash the spoiled eggs and put them back in the soup which was distributed for lunch to the children.

Mr Phongsathorn has been transferred to an inactive post pending the probe which is being carried out by the education zone office.

The panel reported its findings to the director of Prachin Buri's Education Area 2 Office, said Wallop Prawatwong, chief of Kabin Buri district office. The news about the spoiled eggs had gone viral on social media, prompting the investigation.

At least one preschool student suffered food poisoning on July 30, the same day a cook complained in a video clip shared online that she was forced to use spoiled eggs for cooking phalo soup to serve school children, the investigation found.

About 100 students and parents have demonstrated at the school holding placards demanding the resignation of the school director.

In another case, the mother of a student at an unnamed school in Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom also decried poor-quality lunches served at school. A group of students had complained and posted pictures of their lunches on Facebook.

The mother, who asked to be identified only as Chonthicha, said she paid 3,500 baht every school term for the lunch programme.

However, her child was given poor quality lunch to eat, including spoiled food.

She had aired her grievances through social media.

