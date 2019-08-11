Section
Majority oppose higher taxi fares: Nida Poll
Thailand
General

Majority oppose higher taxi fares: Nida Poll

published : 11 Aug 2019 at 09:48

writer: Online Reporters

Taxi riders oppose a plan to hike the fares in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, according to a Nida Poll released on Sunday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)
Taxi riders oppose a plan to hike the fares in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, according to a Nida Poll released on Sunday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

A majority of people oppose an increase in taxi fares in Bangkok and nearby provinces set to take effect from Sept 8, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Aug 8-9 on 1,505 people living in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to gauge their opinions on the taxi fare increase.

Under the new pricing structure decided in a recent meeting between Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and taxi operators, the flag fare of 35 baht for the first kilometre will remain unchanged. The fare per kilometre for the first 10km, however, will rise by 0.50 baht, while the traffic charge for a stationary taxi will increase from 2 baht to 3 baht per minute. 

On the increase of the fare per km for the first 10km from 6 to 6.50 baht, 62.52% of the respondents disagreed with it, saying that the higher rate is unjustified as current gas and fuel prices are not too high; 35.02% agreed, saying the increase is reasonable due to the higher cost of living and it might help solve the problem of taxis refusing to provide service to some passengers; and 2.46% were uncertain or had no comment.

Asked about the higher charge for a taxi stuck in a traffic jam from 2 to 3 baht per minute, 81.00% disagreed with it, 18.07% agreed and 0.93% were uncertain or had no comment.

For users of airport taxis, 76.34% said they disagreed with the new airport taxi surcharge, which will go up from 50 to 70 baht for regular taxis and from 50 to 90 baht for taxi vans, saying it is not fair to passengers who are not allowed to call taxis from outside the airport to take them; 22.15% disagreed, saying the rise is in line with the taxi fare increase; and 1.51% were uncertain or had no comment.

