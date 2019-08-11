Bangkok bombings politically motivated: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people believe a string of bombs that rattled Bangkok early this month were politically motivated and have affected confidence in the government under Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on Aug 6-10 on 1,220 people across the country to compile their opinions on the incidents.

On Aug 1, two suspicious objects were left outside the Royal Thai Police headquafters in Bangkok, as foreign ministers from many countries convened in the capital for the annual Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related forums.

The next day, at least six blasts and four fires occurred in various spots, including outside the Government Complex on the outskirts of Bangkok and in front of the Ministry of Defence.

Asked whether the bombings were politically motivated, a large majority -- 86.13% -- said "yes", reasoning that the perpetrators wanted to cause a disturbance while the country is still plagued with political conflicts and to show defiance against laws, while 13.87% believed they had nothing to do with politics, saying they might have stemmed from personal or business conflicts.

A majority -- 76.39% -- said the incidents have marred the country's image, caused people to feel insecure and affected confidence in the government, while 23.61% believed public confidence in the government has not been affected and the government would be able to take legal actions against the perpetrators and bring the situation under control.

Asked whether they think there would be a recurrence of the bombing incidents, a majority -- 83.93% -- said "yes", while 16.07% said "no", believing that the perpetrators only wanted to cause a temporary disturbance.

In the aftermath of the bombings, 47.06% said the country's economy and tourism have been affected; 34.57% said people are worried and living in fear; 23.74% said the country's image and confidence in the Thai government have been eroded; 21.16% said the government's stability has been shaken; and 10.32% the political situation has been made more tense.