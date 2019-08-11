Section
Tak highway blocked by landslides
Thailand
General

Tak highway blocked by landslides

published : 11 Aug 2019 at 11:49

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

TAK: Traffic on Highway 1090 linking Mae Sot, Phop Phra and Umphang districts in this northern border province was blocked by landslides late on Saturday night. The road was partially reopened on Sunday morning.

Sanit Thongma, director of the Mae Sot-based 2nd Highway Office, said heavy rain caused earth and rocks to fall from mountainsides, blocking the highway at many spots late on Saturday night.

Hardest hit was the area around at kilometre markers 119 and 117 in Umphang district, where power posts and big trees were toppled. There was a power blackout in the area.

Officials of the 2nd Highway Office, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Mokro tambon administration organisation in Umphang district were mobilised to clear the highway. 

With support from soldiers of the 4th Infantry Regiment, the officials were able to reopen one lane of the highway to traffic on Sunday morning. Nobody was reported hurt by the landslides.

Work was still underway on Sunday to bring the traffic on Highway 1090 back to normal.

Thailand

