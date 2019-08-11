Buri Ram tycoon goes missing

Adisak Nawisamphan has gone missing from his house in Nang Rong district of Buri Ram province.

BURI RAM: A well-known business tycoon who runs a garage operating crane services in Nang Rong district of this northeastern province mysteriously disappeared from his home on Wednesday, according to his wife and relatives.

The disappearance of Adisak Nawisamphan, 70, was reported to police by his wife Thongdee and his relatives, who have also posted an announcement on social media asking anyone who sees Mr Adisak to contact them by telephone and provide clues to his whereabouts.

Mrs Thongdee said her husband disappeared from their home on Wednesday, leaving behind his mobile phone still connected to a charger.

She said her husband was healthy and strong and did not have any problems with family members.

She reported Mr Adisak's disappearance to police and asked a search and rescue unit to look for him, but to no avail.

The only information reaching the family was that Mr Adisak, alias Hia Jeaw, was last seen at the Nakhonchai Air bus terminal on the afternoon of July 6 buying a first-class ticket to travel from Nang Rong district to Rayong town. He reportedly sat alone while waiting to board the bus, without talking to anyone.

Mrs Thongdee said she and other family members did not know whether Mr Adisak had a relative or a contact in Rayong province.