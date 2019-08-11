Southern peat fire controlled

An official puts out a fire at the Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest in Chian Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The blaze that has raged in the Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest has been brought under control and is expected to be completely extinguished in a few days, according to an official report.

The report came from the Khuan Khreng peat fire control station of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department in tambon Karaket in Chian Yai district.

The fire control station was established to combat the blaze that spread over parts of Chalerm Phrakiat, Cha-uat, Chian Yai, Huai Sai and Ron Phibun districts of this southern province.

Efforts to douse the flames were greatly aided by recent rainfall, but the fire is still burning underground at Moo 7 village in tambon Karaket and at Moo 1 village in tambon Mae Chao Yuhua in Chian Yai district.

Two teams of 10 soldiers each from the 41st Military Circle have been deployed to tackle the blaze at the two subterranean locations, with small pumps employed to draw water from canals to douse the flames. It is believed the fire will be completely extinguished in three days.

A medical team from Chian Yai Hospital has been despatched to remain at the fire control station to provide any treatment needed by officials and volunteers involved in the firefighting operation.