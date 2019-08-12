2 workers trapped under collapsed scaffolding in Phuket found dead

Rescuers search for workers trapped under scaffolding that collapsed at a condominium construction site in Phuket's Muang district on Saturday evening. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two workers trapped under scaffolding that collapsed at a condominium construction site on Sunday were found dead, bringing the death toll to 3. Eight were hurt.

The body of the last worker was retrieved from the debris at around 9am on Monday, local media reported.

On Sunday, one worker was killed and at least eight others injured when scaffolding at the construction site in tambon Rawai in Muang district crumbled to the ground. Police said the workers were Myanmar nationals. Two workers were trapped under the debris.

Deputy Phuket governor Thanyawat Chanpinit said on Sunday night that the collapse of the scaffolding occurred at 2pm.

Rescuers, a drilling machine and two backhoes were deployed to search for the two remaining workers trapped under the debris. One of them was later found and sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where doctors confirmed the worker was dead, said the deputy governor.

Local media reported that the remaining worker trapped under the debris was found dead on Monday morning.

Among the eight injured workers, five were discharged from hospitals while the three others were being treated.

The scaffolding collapsed at the construction site of VIP Rawai Condominium project.