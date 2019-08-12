Section
Erawan waterfall partially closed after tourists injured
Thailand
General

Erawan waterfall partially closed after tourists injured

published : 12 Aug 2019 at 15:57

writer: Piyarach Chongcharoen and Online Reporters

Officials carry an injured visitor from the Erawan waterfall in Si Sawat district of Kanchanaburi. (Photo taken from the Erawan National Park Facebook page)
Officials carry an injured visitor from the Erawan waterfall in Si Sawat district of Kanchanaburi. (Photo taken from the Erawan National Park Facebook page)

Part of the popular Erawan waterfall in Si Sawat district of Kanchanaburi has been temporarily closed after heavy downpours damaged a path to higher tiers, but the access to all levels is expected to be restored on Tuesday.

Porayut Waiwong, chief of the Erawan National Park, said on Monday that days of heavy rain had pounded the waterfall and damaged the path between tier 6 and tier 7. The steep, rocky path had become muddy and slippery, making it unsafe for visitors. 

On Sunday, several tourists were injured on the muddy path, prompting the national park to temporarily close the two levels.

The national park chief said the continuous rain had not yet caused the water volume to rise to dangerous levels or caused runoffs. Visitors were allowed to enter the waterfall, but their access was temporarily limited to only the first five tiers.

On the Erawan National Park Facebook page, the administration team said on Monday that the national park would allow visitors to access all levels of the waterfall on Tuesday because the damaged path between tier 6 and tier 7 had been repaired.

Its Facebook page showed a clip featuring many Thai and foreign tourists flocking to the popular waterfall on Monday despite the temporary closure of the two higher tiers.

A post on the Erawan National Park Facebook page says access to all levels of the waterfall will be restored by Tuesday.

