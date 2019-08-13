HK unrest sees Thais stranded

A passenger waits with other stranded travellers at the closed check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. AP

HONG KONG: All passenger flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled Monday afternoon after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded the city's airport to denounce police violence, stranding many Thai nationals.

The abrupt shutdown at one of the world's busiest hubs came as the Chinese government signalled its rising anger at the protesters, denouncing some demonstrations as "terrorism".

Authorities said they were working to reopen the airport by 6am local time today, but hundreds of protesters remained in the arrivals hall well into the night with no sign of leaving.

The Hong Kong airport said in a statement that the demonstration "seriously disrupted" airport operations. As of 3.30pm local time on Monday, only flights that had already begun boarding or those cleared for landing were allowed to use runways at the airport.

As a result of the closure, Thai Airways International (THAI) and Thai AirAsia on Monday announced the cancellation their scheduled flights to and from Hong Kong. Among the flights that will be cancelled is TG603, which was scheduled to leave Hong Kong at 7.45am local time today.

THAI passengers who are affected by the cancellations can reschedule their flights free of charge by contacting THAI's reservation hotline at (+66) 2356-1111 until Aug 20, said the company.

Thai AirAsia's call centre can be reached at (+66) 2515-9999.

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong is advising Thai nationals currently in Hong Kong to time their trips to the airport accordingly. In cases of emergencies, consulate officers can be reached at (+852) 6821-1545 or (+852) 6821-1546.

Consular officials on Monday escorted Thais stranded at the airport back to city. However, a Thai passenger, Tanapat Pitiwaratanakul, said about 60 Thais were stuck at one of the airport gates as they had passed immigration checks already.

Hong Kong has experienced more than two months of mass protests calling for democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into police conduct, with both protesters and police adopting ever-more extreme tactics.

In Beijing, the cabinet's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement saying the situation in Hong Kong was "beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism'' and constituted an "existential threat".

"One must take resolute action toward this violent criminality, showing no leniency or mercy," said the statement, attributed to spokesman Yang Guang.

"Hong Kong has reached an inflection point where all those who are concerned about Hong Kong's future must say 'no' to law breakers."