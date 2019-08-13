Section
Train station platforms set for double-track upgrade
Thailand
General

Train station platforms set for double-track upgrade

published : 13 Aug 2019 at 09:42

newspaper section: News

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

The platforms at all train stations along the north and northeastern lines will be raised to accommodate the double-track rail system, according to a source at the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Platforms at all stations in the North and Northeast are currently 23cm high and will be dismantled and rebuilt 110cm high.

The source said new train carriages with steps compatible with the raised platforms are due to be delivered to the SRT next year. Existing trains with lower steps will be refitted to accommodate the change.

The source added that other infrastructure at some stations will also be revamped, such as pedestrian ramps across tracks.

Station gates will be put up to separate public areas from restricted ones reserved for train passengers.

Also, the source said, many train stations will be rebuilt as a result of double-track construction.

The stations will be given a new look that reflects the architectural style of their respective regions.

The improvements have been ordered by the Transport Ministry, according to the source.

Meanwhile, a recent SRT board meeting approved a plan to upgrade sidings at train stations to handle large trains carrying military tanks and oversized freight.

The upgrade is estimated to cost 1.7 billion baht, or an average of six million baht per station along the southern line from Nakhon Pathom to Padang Besar and the northeastern line from Bangkok to Nong Khai.

