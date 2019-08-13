Section
Hong Kong airport says operations now normal
Thailand
General

Hong Kong airport says operations now normal

published : 13 Aug 2019 at 06:53

writer: Bloomberg and Reuters

Passengers queue on Tuesday as Hong Kong airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest. (Reuters photo)
Passengers queue on Tuesday as Hong Kong airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest. (Reuters photo)

Hong Kong airport resumed normal operation Tuesday morning after cancelling 90 flights the evening before as protesters swarmed the main terminal building for a fourth day, the biggest disruption yet to the city’s economy since demonstrations began in early June.

The notice was published on the airport's official mobile app at 6am (5am Thailand time).

The airport was operating normally as of now, a staff at the airport’s customer service hotline said by phone. It is re-scheduling 90 cancelled flights from Monday.

It may cancel more flights Tuesday depending on the situation as some protesters remained at the arrival hall. Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has cancelled more than 200 flights to and out of Hong Kong Tuesday.

Thousands of black-clad protesters occupied the airport on Monday following a weekend of violence that saw police fire tear gas into subway stations and rubber bullets at close range. The protests, initially sparked by opposition to a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, have become increasingly violent in recent weeks as demonstrators target public transport in a bid to force out Carrie Lam, the city’s leader.

