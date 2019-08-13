Section
Flights from Hong Kong to Thailand resume
Thailand
General

Flights from Hong Kong to Thailand resume

published : 13 Aug 2019 at 08:04

Passengers queue on Tuesday as Hong Kong airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest. (Reuters photo)
Passengers queue on Tuesday as Hong Kong airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest. (Reuters photo)

Flights from Hong Kong to Thailand resumed on Tuesday morning after they were cancelled on Monday as protesters seized a terminal of the airport.

The Thai Consulate General in Hong Kong posted a Facebook message saying Hong Kong Airlines and Cathay Pacific flights from Hong Kong to Bangkok left the airport at 6.55am and 8.55am respectively.

Thai Airways International's normal flights from Hong Kong to Bangkok will start with TG601 departing Hong Kong at 12.45pm, it added.

Hong Kong airport resumed normal operation on Tuesday after cancelling 90 flights on Monday evening.

