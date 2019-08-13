Father calls for progress in serial rape case

Ronnarong Kaewpet, the president of a justice-seeking advocacy group, leads the family of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by construction workers to seek help from Crime Suppression Division police on Tuesday. (Photo byWassayos Ngamkham)

A father has asked the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to speed up the investigation into his claim that his daughter was repeatedly raped by workers and contractors at construction sites that she worked on.

The father, identified only as Nui, 43, told the CSD on Tuesday that the investigation, which is being handled by local police in Prachuap Khiri Khan, was not making any progress since he filed the complaint towards the end of last month.

Mr Nui was accompanied by Ronnarong Kaewpet, the president of a justice-seeking advocacy group.

Mr Nui said his 14-year-old daughter, Mon, left the family's home in Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan in November last year to work at a construction site in Hat Yai district of Songkhla.

A woman named Mai had called Mon and persuaded her to take the job at the site, where Mon was allegedly raped by three fellow workers and a sub-contractor. The rapes went on for six months, according to her father.

Mr Nui told the CSD his daughter could no longer put up with the abuse, and had contacted her cousin Pui, 23, who worked at a construction site in Prawet district of Bangkok, to ask if she could move to Ms Pui's project.

In early July, Mon left Hat Yai and came to the Prawet construction project to stay with her cousin. At one point, she was lured by a sub-contractor of the Prawet construction site to his apartment where he raped her.

The sub-contractor also warned Mon not to report the crime to the police, claiming he had a degree in law which would enable him to evade charges, Mr Nui said.

Mr Nui said he lodged a complaint with the Kui Buri police after Ms Pui asked him to help his daughter.

Pol Lt Col Tharadol Hempat, a deputy chief of the CSD, said the CSD will review and present the case to his superior before taking any further action.