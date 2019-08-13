Section
Illegal American teacher with child sex record deported
Thailand
General

Illegal American teacher with child sex record deported

published : 13 Aug 2019 at 16:45

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, left, holds a press conference on the arrest of an illegal American language teacher, at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, left, holds a press conference on the arrest of an illegal American language teacher, at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Immigration police have deported an American man, 66, previously convicted of child sex abuse in the US. He was arrested in Phayao, where he was illegally teaching English.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said on Tuesday that the American was arrested at house number 5/1 on Soi Omsin off Prasat Road in Muang district on July 11.

The commissioner said that according to United States' Homeland Security Investigations, the American had been found guilty of sexually abusing a child in the US and sentenced to four years in jail. He was also ordered pay US$4,248.51 in compensation and $11,500 in a fine, although the fine was suspended.

The man was arrested while teaching English at the rented house in Phayao, which had been modified and used as a language school, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

The American had a visa but no work permit, and so was charged with unauthorised employment, he said.

The man was deported and blacklisted on Aug 2, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said. 

