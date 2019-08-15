Section
HK travel alert issued after airport sit-in
Thailand
General

HK travel alert issued after airport sit-in

published : 15 Aug 2019 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is advising Thais to avoid unnecessary travel to Hong Kong following a two-day sit-in at the territory's international airport.

"Travellers who must go to Hong Kong are advised to check their flight status frequently," said ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks on Wednesday.

Pro-democracy protesters have occupied the airport's main terminal since Monday, forcing Hong Kong authorities to cancel or reschedule hundreds of flights, and leaving thousands of travellers stranded at the airport.

The chaos prompted Thai Airways International to deploy a bigger aircraft on its Hong Kong-bound flight TG638 and the return leg to bring home all the stranded passengers, said THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham.

