Northeastern line trains rerouted after derailment

The scene of the freight train derailment in Lop Buri province on Thursday morning. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

LOP BURI: Trains on the Bangkok-Nong Khai line were being detoured after a goods train derailed between Khok Khli and Phaendin Thong stations on Thursday morning.

The derailment happened about 6.48am and blocked the line.

Normal passenger services were able to continue. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) rerouted trains running between the capital and the northeastern province of Nong Khai.

Express train No.75 from Bangkok to Nong Khai was redirected along the Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi-Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai route, and express train No.76 from Nong Khai to Bangkok was detoured along the Nong Khai-Bua Yai-Nakhon Ratchasima-Kaeng Khoi-Bangkok route, the SRT said.