Woman threatens to strangle her toddler

Ms Supaporn Prab-arin, 41, hugs an official when a team of police and officials come to her house in Khon Kaen's Phu Pha Man district on Wednesday after she fastened a belt around the neck of her 18-month-old son and streamed it on Facebook. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A woman threatened to strangle her baby boy in protest against her Russian man and live-streamed the episode at her house in Phu Pha Man district on Wednesday evening.

The women, who also has two daughters, later tried to kill herself while officials were trying to calm her down the next day.

Ms Supaporn Prab-arin, 41, drew heavy criticism among netizens after streaming on Facebook the abuse on Thanachit "Nong Andrey", her 19-month-old son, on Wednesday. The clip went viral online, prompting police and officials to come to her house at Nong Haew village in tambon Wang Sawab late Wednesday. The toddler was safely rescued.

The woman, who apparently looked drunk, told officials that she did it in protest of her husband who was working in Pattaya. She accused him of neglecting the family since he had never visited their son or sent her money for family expenses.

She claimed she had no intention of hurting the baby.

"Like other parents, I love my child. I didn’t intend to hurt him, but I felt neglected and had to act like this [to attract his attention]. His father never visited him nor provided financial support. Milk is running out. There's no diaper left, ’’ said the woman.

Officials rush to rescue a toddler at a house in Khon Kaen after his mother fastens a belt around the boy's neck while streaming it on Facebook on Wednesday. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

After authorities learned of the clip, they visited the house. But after they left, the woman again resorted to domestic violence against her younger daughter and her son.

Nong Dream, 15, her eldest daughter, sought help from officials on Thursday.

The girl said her mother had asked the younger daughter about the money the district chief had given the family to buy milk. The girl insisted she had not stolen it but her mother got angry and slapped her in the face. She also assaulted Nong Andrey, said Nong Dream.

“I rushed to intervene to help my sister and brother. I angrily asked my mother to stop attacking them, but she refused. I told my younger sister to flee to our aunt’s house, but my mother still followed her and beat her. After officials left, my mother drank more beer and attacked my two siblings several times. I decided to take them to stay at our relative's house,’’ said Nong Dream.

Chinnakorn Kaenkhong, chief of Phu Pha Man district, said police found the belt Mrs Supaporn used to fasten her son’s neck in the house. The woman was still under the influence of alcohol at the time and police had to wait until she was sober before interrogating her.

While the health officials were talking to Mrs Supaporn to evaluate her mental condition, Ms Supaporn suddenly ran to her relatives' house nearby to get a knife despite their warning. She ran back to her house and pointed it at her throat.

Police kept persuading her until she put down the knife. Health staff managed to inject medicine to reduce her stress before taking her to a mental hospital for treatment.

Authorities had provided milk from a local school and Wang Sawab tambon administration organsisation for the toddler, said the district chief, adding some money would be set aside to buy diapers. He would coordinate with concerned agencies to learn about the family’s living conditions and problems.

The woman lived with her toldder in the house, while her two daughters stayed at their relative’s house, said the district chief.