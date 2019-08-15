Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
32 rubber ducks found in pet Bulldog's stomach
Thailand
General

32 rubber ducks found in pet Bulldog's stomach

published : 15 Aug 2019 at 14:51

writer: Online Reporters

The 32 rubber toy ducks after they were removed from a Bulldog's stomach - and washed. (Photo: Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page)
The 32 rubber toy ducks after they were removed from a Bulldog's stomach - and washed. (Photo: Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page)

A Pattaya veterinarian has warned dog lovers to stop buying toy ducks for their pets to play with, after removing 32 small rubber duckies from an ailing Bulldog's stomach.

The warning, together with a video, was posted on the Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page.

“It was not the first time I have had to perform surgery to remove toy ducks a from dog's stomach. But this is the highest number of rubber ducks I have ever removed. The owner of Davel phoned me yesterday, saying she wanted her pet X-rayed to see how many more toy ducks were in his stomach after Davel vomited up five of them," the post said. "The X-ray showed his stomach was so full of toy ducks I could not tell exactly how many."

She told the woman she would have to operate to remove the toys before they moved into the animal's intestine, and a date was set.

"A total of 32 rubber toy ducks and two pieces of green rubber (likely from rubber balls) and some toy rubber snacks were removed."

The dog recovered well from the surgery.

"He might be angry with me. As he walked toward his owner he didn’t turn back when I called him.  #Please share this story. I don’t want to see other dogs hurting like Davel.’’

The vet said Davel was a Bulldog, and weighed about 50 kilogrammes.

The story spread quickly online, drawing expressions of concern about animal welfare. 

Below: Unwashed toy ducks removed from Davel's stomach.

(Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page)

(Mor Mui Pattaya Ban Mor Rak Sat Facebook page)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman threatens to strangle her toddler

KHON KAEN: A woman threatened to strangle her baby boy in protest against her Russian man and live-streamed the episode at her house in Phu Pha Man district on Wednesday evening.

15:11
Thailand

32 rubber ducks found in pet Bulldog's stomach

A Pattaya veterinarian has warned dog lovers to stop buying toy ducks for their pets to play with, after removing 32 small rubber duckies from an ailing Bulldog's stomach.

14:51
Thailand

Issue 'must be solved'

Palang Pracharath's new chief strategy adviser says a priority is to look into the coalition government's second defeat in a vote in the House of Representatives.

14:09