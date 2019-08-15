Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Thai Airways resumes Hong Kong-Bangkok flights
Thailand
General

Thai Airways resumes Hong Kong-Bangkok flights

President says 'no passenger left stranded'

published : 15 Aug 2019 at 15:34

writer: Online Reporters

Police patrol the departure hall of Hong Kong airport on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
Police patrol the departure hall of Hong Kong airport on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Thai Airways International (THAI) has resumed normal flight operations between Bangkok and Hong Kong after the Airport Authority Hong Kong obtained an interim court injunction to stop people from "unlawfully and willfully obstructing" the airport.

The first THAI flight, TG603, left Hong Kong International Airport at 7.44am on Thursday for Suvarnabhumi airport, and the second Suvarnabhumi-bound flight left at 9.25am, said THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham.

No THAI passenger was left stranded at Hong Kong airport as of Thursday morning, he added.

According to Mr Sumeth, the national flag carrier will continue to closely monitor the protest situation in Hong Kong. The airline is advising passengers to follow updates of the political unrest. 

Passengers can also refer to the airline's website or call its contact centre for the latest flight schedule updates. 

Both Thai and budget carrier Thai AirAsia suspended flights to Hong Kong after the Chinese territory closed its airport early this week when it was occupied by protesters. Once the situation calmed down on Thursday, THAI scheduled five flights between Suvarnabhumi and Hong Kong airports, with 1,380 passengers on flights back to Bangkok, said Mr Sumeth. 

Traffic between the two airports ranks second highest on the list of top five airports with the world’s busiest air traffic, according to the International Air Transport Association.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cop gets 143 years for child sex abuse

The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former policeman to a total of 143 years and four months in prison for raping and molesting an 11-year-old boy over a period of a year in 2016-17.

16:26
Thailand

Young dugong moved to tank over bad weather fears

Marium the 8-month-old dugong has been taken from the sea to a nursery tank out of concern for her safety, with torrential rain and rough seas expected in the Andaman Sea.

16:11
Thailand

Debate motion due

Opposition parties to file motion with the House speaker on Friday for general debate on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's incomplete oath of office.

15:54