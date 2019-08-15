Thai Airways resumes Hong Kong-Bangkok flights

Police patrol the departure hall of Hong Kong airport on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Thai Airways International (THAI) has resumed normal flight operations between Bangkok and Hong Kong after the Airport Authority Hong Kong obtained an interim court injunction to stop people from "unlawfully and willfully obstructing" the airport.

The first THAI flight, TG603, left Hong Kong International Airport at 7.44am on Thursday for Suvarnabhumi airport, and the second Suvarnabhumi-bound flight left at 9.25am, said THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham.

No THAI passenger was left stranded at Hong Kong airport as of Thursday morning, he added.

According to Mr Sumeth, the national flag carrier will continue to closely monitor the protest situation in Hong Kong. The airline is advising passengers to follow updates of the political unrest.

Passengers can also refer to the airline's website or call its contact centre for the latest flight schedule updates.

Both Thai and budget carrier Thai AirAsia suspended flights to Hong Kong after the Chinese territory closed its airport early this week when it was occupied by protesters. Once the situation calmed down on Thursday, THAI scheduled five flights between Suvarnabhumi and Hong Kong airports, with 1,380 passengers on flights back to Bangkok, said Mr Sumeth.

Traffic between the two airports ranks second highest on the list of top five airports with the world’s busiest air traffic, according to the International Air Transport Association.



