Young dugong moved to tank over bad weather fears

Marium, the young dugong, is in a nursery tank after she was removed from the sea on Wednesday. (Photo from National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department Facebook account)

TRANG: Marium the 8-month-old dugong has been taken from the sea and placed in a nursery tank out of concern for her safety, with torrential rain and rough seas forecast for the Andaman Sea.

The young dugong fell ill last week after encountering a male dugong while being monitored by veterinarians in the Andaman Sea.

Marium has been cared for by vets on Koh Libong in Trang province since being found on a Krabi beach in April. They plan to fully return her to the wild once she is strong enough.

The National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department said the veterinarians taking care of her were concerned she would not be strong enough to endure the predicted bad weather, prompting her removal from the sea.

A department source said since being moved to the nursery tank on Wednesday Marium appeared calm, with her vital signs, breathing and apetite improved.

Blood samples were taken on Thursday and sent to the animal hospital at Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya’s Nakhon Si Thammarat campus for tests to determine what may be ailing her.

Marium, an Arabic name meaning “lady of the sea”, is the first dugong known to have been cared for by humans in Thailand.

Her every move is being followed on social media, thanks to regular posts by the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

Veterinarians and park officials remove Marium from the sea to a nursery tank on Wednesday. (Video by National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department )