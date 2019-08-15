Section
Cop gets 143 years for paedophilia
Thailand
General

Cop gets 143 years for paedophilia

published : 15 Aug 2019 at 16:26

writer: Online Reporters

The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former policeman to a total of 143 years and four months in prison for raping and molesting an 11-year-old boy over a period of a year in 2016-17.

He was caught and charged after photos showing him sexually abusing the child were discovered during police raids in Australia.

Prapas Maothong, 51, a former police senior sergeant-major at Pa Phayom police station in the southern province of Phatthalung, will serve a maximum of 50 years if he lives that long.

Prosecutors told the court Prapas had repeatedly molested and raped the boy in tambon Pa Phayom of Phatthalung's Pa Phayom district from November 2016 to October 2017.

He was also arraigned on charges of separating the child from his parents and attempted molestation. He faced a total of 34 counts.

Because he pleaded guilty, the court halved the penalty to 71 years and eight months, and finally capped the sentence at the maximum 50 years allowed by law.

His arrest last year followed a six-month investigation by the Department of Special Investigation and the Crime Suppression Division.

The search began after a photo of him engaging in child sex abuse was found during police raids in Australia on members of a paedophile ring.

Authorities there had identified Prapas only as a policeman in the south of Thailand with the nickname Jaa Mee.

