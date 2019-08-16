Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Jealous wife sets fire to husband in karaoke bar
Thailand
General

Jealous wife sets fire to husband in karaoke bar

published : 16 Aug 2019 at 12:54

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

Rescue workers give emergency first aid to the 35-year-old man whose jealous wife poured petrol on him and then set it alight inside a karaoke bar in Lan Saka district, Nakhon Si Thammarat late on Thursday night. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)
Rescue workers give emergency first aid to the 35-year-old man whose jealous wife poured petrol on him and then set it alight inside a karaoke bar in Lan Saka district, Nakhon Si Thammarat late on Thursday night. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman turned herself in to police on Friday after throwing gasoline on her husband and setting fire to him inside a busy karaoke bar in Lan Saka district on Thursday night.

The man survived, but suffered serious burns.

The incident at Si Nakhon karaoke bar in tambon Thadee was reported about 11.30pm, Pol Lt Sakkarin Saengcharoen, deputy investigation chief, said.

Police rushed to the scene found a 35-year-old man, whose name was withheld, lying on the bar floor  crying in pain. He had severe burns to his face and body.

He was given emergency first aid and taken to Saka Hospital.  

Police investigators learned that the injured man and three friends were drinking inside the bar when the man's wife entered, carrying a bottle of fluid. She did not say anything, just walked over and poured the liquid, which proved to be gasoline, on his body and set fire to it. She then walked away.

The man's friends, other customers and staff watched in stunned horror as the flames quickly engulfed him - and then rushed in to extinguish the blaze and called emergency services. 

Pol Col Phirun Kladthong, chief of Lan Saka police station said the man's wife surrendered to police on Friday morning. They had yet to press charges against her. 

The motive given for the attack was the wife being jealous that her husband visited the karaoke bar so often. She assumed he was involved with a female member of the staff, the district police chief said.

The severely burned man is taken to an ambulance after his wife set him on fire in a karaoke bar in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday night. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Life

Jackie Chan’s comments on Hong Kong protests spark anger

Martial arts legend Jackie Chan has said he hopes Hong Kong “can return to peace soon” after finally breaking his silence on the protests that have rocked his home city.

13:49
Thailand

Jealous wife sets fire to husband in karaoke bar

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman turned herself in to police on Friday after throwing gasoline on her husband and setting fire to him inside a busy karaoke bar in Lan Saka district on Thursday night.

12:54
World

Malaysia Q2 growth beats forecasts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economy grew faster-than-expected in April-June and became the first Southeast Asian nation to report an acceleration in growth from the previous quarter, driven by stronger consumer spending and palm oil production.

12:44