Jealous wife sets fire to husband in karaoke bar

Rescue workers give emergency first aid to the 35-year-old man whose jealous wife poured petrol on him and then set it alight inside a karaoke bar in Lan Saka district, Nakhon Si Thammarat late on Thursday night. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman turned herself in to police on Friday after throwing gasoline on her husband and setting fire to him inside a busy karaoke bar in Lan Saka district on Thursday night.

The man survived, but suffered serious burns.

The incident at Si Nakhon karaoke bar in tambon Thadee was reported about 11.30pm, Pol Lt Sakkarin Saengcharoen, deputy investigation chief, said.

Police rushed to the scene found a 35-year-old man, whose name was withheld, lying on the bar floor crying in pain. He had severe burns to his face and body.

He was given emergency first aid and taken to Saka Hospital.

Police investigators learned that the injured man and three friends were drinking inside the bar when the man's wife entered, carrying a bottle of fluid. She did not say anything, just walked over and poured the liquid, which proved to be gasoline, on his body and set fire to it. She then walked away.

The man's friends, other customers and staff watched in stunned horror as the flames quickly engulfed him - and then rushed in to extinguish the blaze and called emergency services.

Pol Col Phirun Kladthong, chief of Lan Saka police station said the man's wife surrendered to police on Friday morning. They had yet to press charges against her.

The motive given for the attack was the wife being jealous that her husband visited the karaoke bar so often. She assumed he was involved with a female member of the staff, the district police chief said.