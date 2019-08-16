More rubber use in transport projects

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob (right) attends economic ministers' meeting at Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Economic ministers have approved the use of natural rubber for transport projects, especially road surfaces and guard rails, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Friday.

He said that the Transport Ministry proposed efforts to use local natural rubber for transport projects to the meeting of economic ministers that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired at Government House on Friday.

"The Transport Ministry will work out details on the projects and locations for the use of natural rubber. Our concerned organisations will conclude the details before the next meeting of economic ministers," Mr Saksayam said.

The prime minister also told the Transport Ministry to require that rubber make up 30% of the materials used in the projects, he said.

Transport officials said the Rural Roads Department could use natural rubber to build and repair roads and replace dirt roads to further increase local use.

This year, the department planned to use 6,000 tonnes of natural rubber for its 13-billion-baht project to replace guard rails and traffic signs nationwide.