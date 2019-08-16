American musician, woman hurt by gas blast

An American musician and a woman were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at his apartment in Ratchawithi district of Bangkok on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the third floor of a six-storey building in Ratchaprarop Soi 12 in the Makkasan area, said Pol Capt Sahatchai Montra, deputy investigation chief of Din Daeng police, who was alerted at around 1pm.

Police and rescue workers found the door of the room was broken, with broken window glass and belongings scattered about. A 15kg cooking gas cylinder inside the room was in perfect condition.

Ronald Paul Cole 59, an American national who lived in the room, sustained injuries and developed chest pain. He was rushed to BNH Hospital. Waraporn Sinsuphan, 48, who lived in a house opposite the apartment, required 11 stitches after her back was cut by broken glass. She was treated at Phaya Thai 1 Hospital.

Ms Waraporn told police that she was sweeping the floor in front of her house at the time and heard a loud bang. Suddenly, pieces of broken glass struck her back. Relatives immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Areesak Hapolsap, 78, the owner of the apartment, told police that Mr Cole, who worked as a musician, had rented the room for over 10 years.

A police investigation found that the American tenant had forgotten to close the gas valve when he went out earlier. This caused gas to leak. When he returned to his room and was using the stove to cook, the gas exploded, said police.